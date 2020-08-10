Asia’s biggest helmet factory starts operations in Haryana: 1,500+ jobs to be created

Apart from setting up Asia's biggest helmet factory, Studds has also invested Rs 40 crore in the second plant that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres, marking a total investment of over Rs 200 crore in its manufacturing facilities. The new plants will have a production capacity of 7.5 million units of motorcycle helmets.

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the start of operations at its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Faridabad, Haryana. The new facility that is claimed to be Asia’s biggest helmet production facility is spread across an area of over 5.5 acres and the company has made an initial investment of over Rs 160 crore to set up the same. The company has stated in a press statement that apart from producing some popular motorcycle helmets, including the Shifter and Thunder series, the said facility will also be producing bicycle helmets for the domestic market. Apart from setting-up Asia’s biggest helmet manufacturing facility, Studds also began operations at its another manufacturing plant that happens to be India’s only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line. EPS is a crushable foam used in the production of helmets and is the most important safety feature in a helmet.

Studds has invested Rs 40 crore in the second plant that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres. With this, the company marks a total investment of over Rs 200 crore in its manufacturing plants. The new plants will have a production capacity of 7.5 million units of motorcycle helmets along with 1.5 million bicycle helmets per annum. The company claims that the said facilities will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals. With the launch of the new Studds manufacturing facility in Haryana, the company now has four factories and all of them are located in Faridabad.

Studds is currently exporting its helmets to over 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up the exports. The company says that it also plans to introduce a new range of helmets within this financial year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.