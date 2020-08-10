Asia’s biggest helmet factory starts operations in Haryana: 1,500+ jobs to be created

Apart from setting up Asia's biggest helmet factory, Studds has also invested Rs 40 crore in the second plant that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres, marking a total investment of over Rs 200 crore in its manufacturing facilities. The new plants will have a production capacity of 7.5 million units of motorcycle helmets.

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2020 3:12 PM

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the start of operations at its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Faridabad, Haryana. The new facility that is claimed to be Asia’s biggest helmet production facility is spread across an area of over 5.5 acres and the company has made an initial investment of over Rs 160 crore to set up the same. The company has stated in a press statement that apart from producing some popular motorcycle helmets, including the Shifter and Thunder series, the said facility will also be producing bicycle helmets for the domestic market. Apart from setting-up Asia’s biggest helmet manufacturing facility, Studds also began operations at its another manufacturing plant that happens to be India’s only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line. EPS is a crushable foam used in the production of helmets and is the most important safety feature in a helmet.

Studds has invested Rs 40 crore in the second plant that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres. With this, the company marks a total investment of over Rs 200 crore in its manufacturing plants. The new plants will have a production capacity of 7.5 million units of motorcycle helmets along with 1.5 million bicycle helmets per annum. The company claims that the said facilities will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals. With the launch of the new Studds manufacturing facility in Haryana, the company now has four factories and all of them are located in Faridabad.

Studds is currently exporting its helmets to over 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up the exports. The company says that it also plans to introduce a new range of helmets within this financial year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition to get a yellow-black treatment soon: First images leaked!

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition to get a yellow-black treatment soon: First images leaked!

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits