Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

The new Studds Cub D4 Decor half-face helmet has been launched in three sizes- Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM). The said model comes with a regulated density EPS and with this, the company is claiming maximum all-round head protection. More details below!

Studds Accessories Ltd. has announced the launch of its new product. The company has launched the new Cub D4 Decor open face helmet. The said model is claimed to be a higher impact unit that gets UV resistant paint and other product features – regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, replaceable liner and quick release chin strap. The company says that the outer shell of the helmet is injected with a special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The newly launched Studds Cub D4 open face helmet is priced at Rs 1175 and is available for sale in six colour options of Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow. The UV resistant paint on the helmet protects the colour from fading with a long-lasting and rich finish.

The said helmet has been launched in three sizes- Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM). The Studds Cub D4 Decor comes with a regulated density EPS and with this, the company is claiming maximum all-round head protection. Moreover, the quick release chin strap provides ease of operation for the rider during any unfortunate impact. Now, coming to one of the most interesting bits. the helmet also gets a hypoallergic liner that protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners as a result of extended riding or riding during hot/rainy days.

Furthermore, the lower removable trim protects the helmet from scratches and adds shelf life to it. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews and news! Click the bell icon to stay notified!

