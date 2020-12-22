Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

The new Studds Cub D4 Decor half-face helmet has been launched in three sizes- Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM). The said model comes with a regulated density EPS and with this, the company is claiming maximum all-round head protection. More details below!

By:Updated: Dec 22, 2020 12:37 PM

 

Studds Accessories Ltd. has announced the launch of its new product. The company has launched the new Cub D4 Decor open face helmet. The said model is claimed to be a higher impact unit that gets UV resistant paint and other product features – regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, replaceable liner and quick release chin strap. The company says that the outer shell of the helmet is injected with a special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The newly launched Studds Cub D4 open face helmet is priced at Rs 1175 and is available for sale in six colour options of Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow. The UV resistant paint on the helmet protects the colour from fading with a long-lasting and rich finish.

The said helmet has been launched in three sizes- Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM). The Studds Cub D4 Decor comes with a regulated density EPS and with this, the company is claiming maximum all-round head protection. Moreover, the quick release chin strap provides ease of operation for the rider during any unfortunate impact. Now, coming to one of the most interesting bits. the helmet also gets a hypoallergic liner that protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners as a result of extended riding or riding during hot/rainy days.

Furthermore, the lower removable trim protects the helmet from scratches and adds shelf life to it. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews and news! Click the bell icon to stay notified!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost