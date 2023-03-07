The new Ducati Scrambler has featured in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Premiere 2023. Find the link below.

Ducati has begun production of the new Ducati Scrambler and as many as three new models named Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift will be hitting dealerships in the spring.

According to Ducati, they have taken customisation to a new level. The coloured portion is a cover that can be replaced, as can the mudguards, rim tags and headlamp covers. It starts with three basic colours yellow, black and red joined by another six available as an accessory kit. The new Ducati Scrambler will be offered with nine different liveries.

The motorcycle has featured in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Premiere 2023. Watch it below.

The new Ducati Scrambler is lighter by 4 kg, gets new ride-by-wire and quick shift. It gets the brand’s traction control, TFT dashboard, air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars etc.

The production of the first unit was celebrated in the new Finitura e Delibera Estetica building with the brand’s traditional christening by CEO Claudio Domenicali. Production for the new Ducati Scrambler has begun in the brand’s Borgo Panigale plant.