Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here’s what makes it special!

The limited-edition MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine, as the name suggests is limited to just 110 units. Here is what all makes the bike special and what all you get as an additional kit if you happen to be one of its lucky owners!

Let’s admit it! MV Agusta motorcycles are nothing less than a piece of art! And when you talk about the Superveloce, it takes the above statement to a whole new level. Now, very recently, MV Agusta has taken the wraps off the limited-edition Superveloce Alpine and as the name suggests, the same is inspired by the Alpine 110. Also, what makes this limited edition highly exclusive is the fact that the company will be making only 110 units of it. Co-developed by MV Agusta and Alpine, the said model has been priced at 36,300 Euro that translates to Rs 32.55 lakh as per the Indian currency. Now, digging into the details in terms of what all makes the limited-edition MV Agusta Superveloce special and unique!

Well, the bike gets premium Alcantara seats with blue stitching along with a leather strap on the fuel tank. Moreover, the black rims on the bike are CNC-machined black rims and you also get Italian and French flags on the machine. The bike has been painted in blue in order to mimic the style of the Alpine 110. Moreover, lucky buyers will also be getting a racing kit with the bike and the same comprises of a track-only Arrow exhaust system along with CNC fuel cap, a customised bike cover, and also, a certificate of origin. In order to keep the weight in check and also, to deliver a more premium feel, bits like chain cover, air duct covers, lower fairing and the fender have been made from carbon fibre.

Powering the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine is a 798cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The fuel-injected engine that is derived from the F3 800 is good for developing 145 hp of power along with a peak torque of 88 Nm. You get a bi-directional quickshifter as well and the top speed is pegged at 240kmph. Just like all MV Agusta bikes, this one too comes with a three-year warranty.

Before you get your cheque-books ready, the chances of this bike coming to India are highly minimal, being an ultra-exclusive model. Nonetheless, this would look good as our bedroom poster too!

