Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from a 955cc, V-twin Superquadro engine which is now BS6/Euro5 compliant and pumps out 151 horses.

By:Updated: April 29, 2020 2:43:52 PM

A bit of exciting news amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown! Ducati India has dropped a hint on its social media platforms about the arrival of a new motorcycle. The superbike in question is the Ducati Panigale V2 that replaces the 959 Panigale in the company’s line-up. The Panigale V2 was showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show and its appearance is something that will catch your attention the most at first. The V2 looks like a scaled-down version of the Panigale V4. The styling is sharp and the bike looks like a proper track weapon no matter which angle you choose to have a look at it.

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from a 955cc, V-twin Superquadro engine which is now BS6/Euro5 compliant. The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 151 hp and 104Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with an up and down quick shifter. Moreover, the signature dual-barrel exhaust on the 959 Panigale has been ditched for a single canister. Suspension system of the bike comprises of  43mm adjustable Showa big-piston forks upfront along with a Sachs monoshock at the rear.

The electronics package of the Ducati Panigale V2 is loaded to the brim and the bike gets features like a new six-axis IMU along with cornering ABS, wheelie and engine brake control along with three riding modes namely Race, Sport and Street. The instrumentation on the V2 is a new 4.3-inch, colour TFT screen that shows information in plenty. In terms of pricing, we expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be priced a bit higher than that of the 959. That said, pricing close to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) should be sweet enough!

Keep watching this space for all the action! For more, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. What according to you is the ideal price for the Panigale V2?

