Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from a 955cc, V-twin Superquadro engine which is now BS6/Euro5 compliant and pumps out 151 horses.

A bit of exciting news amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown! Ducati India has dropped a hint on its social media platforms about the arrival of a new motorcycle. The superbike in question is the Ducati Panigale V2 that replaces the 959 Panigale in the company’s line-up. The Panigale V2 was showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show and its appearance is something that will catch your attention the most at first. The V2 looks like a scaled-down version of the Panigale V4. The styling is sharp and the bike looks like a proper track weapon no matter which angle you choose to have a look at it.

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from a 955cc, V-twin Superquadro engine which is now BS6/Euro5 compliant. The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 151 hp and 104Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with an up and down quick shifter. Moreover, the signature dual-barrel exhaust on the 959 Panigale has been ditched for a single canister. Suspension system of the bike comprises of 43mm adjustable Showa big-piston forks upfront along with a Sachs monoshock at the rear.

The electronics package of the Ducati Panigale V2 is loaded to the brim and the bike gets features like a new six-axis IMU along with cornering ABS, wheelie and engine brake control along with three riding modes namely Race, Sport and Street. The instrumentation on the V2 is a new 4.3-inch, colour TFT screen that shows information in plenty. In terms of pricing, we expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be priced a bit higher than that of the 959. That said, pricing close to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) should be sweet enough!

What according to you is the ideal price for the Panigale V2?

