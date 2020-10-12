Striking-looking Aprilia RS 660 revealed: 100hp middleweight supersport’s India launch likely next year

At the heart of the Aprilia RS 660 is a 660cc, parallel-twin engine that has been derived from the one that powers the Aprilia RSV4. More details including India launch timeline here!

The striking-looking Aprilia RS 660 is sure here to take away your Monday Blues! The 100hp middleweight supersport has finally been revealed completely. The bike was first showcased as a concept at the 2018 EICMA after which the production-spec made a debut at the following year’s edition of the event. First, coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the Aprilia RS 660 is a 660cc, parallel-twin engine that has been derived from the one that powers the Aprilia RSV4. As already mentioned, the motor develops a power output of 100 hp, making it quite at par with some of the bikes in its segment. The torque output is 67Nm and with a kerb weight of 189kg, the Aprilia RS660 has quite an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The same engine will be used in the company’s future models like Tuono 660, Tuareg 660 and also, the track-spec RS Trofeo.

The electronics package of the Aprilia RS 660 includes a 6-axis IMU along with five riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control and also wheelie control. Moreover, you get a bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control as well. Aprilia RS 660 has been revealed in three colours namely Lava Red, Black Apex and our favorite one – Acid Gold. The design inspiration clearly comes from the RSV4, all thanks to which the 660 looks an absolute stunner!

Now coming to the India launch, well, the Aprilia RS 660 can only be introduced here sometime next year. Piaggio has confirmed that it had plans to set up a CKD facility in India, however, with the ongoing situation, the said plans are now on hold. That aid, bringing the bike via the CKD route will only be sensible keeping the price sensitiveness nature of our market. The bike will be available in some of the international markets by the end of this year.

