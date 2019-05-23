Steelbird Tyres launches ‘Puncture Doctor’: Roadside assistance for two-wheelers across India

Steelbird Tyres recently introduced a new roadside assistance service called Puncture Doctor across the country primarily to repair flat tyres. The pilot project was first started in Kerela and North East in December 2018 and will now be made available to customers pan-India. Steelbird claims it will be a round-the-clock service which customers can avail via a toll-free number.

The service stems from the anxiety two-wheeler users face in case of a sudden flat tyre situation, especially for women riders. Instead of wasting time looking for help nearby which often doesn't work out, customers can call for help on the spot. The matter also involves personal safety, says Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International.

Steelbird Tyres has tie-ups with tyre repair shops at several locations and is working with them on revenue sharing basis. The whole financial aspect has been drafted on the basis of augmenting each other's business. Through this facility, the company also hopes to empower the puncturewallahs and tyre shops in tier II and tier III cities to generate more revenue by increasing their customer base.

"Steelbird Tyres, whose brand philosophy is to make people reach places with freedom of mind and the power to go beyond, articulates the very thought in its brand expression 'Soar like a bird'. Unhindered, unshackled, without worry and inhibition, 2-wheeler tyre customers are discovering a new joy in their ride. Indeed the best cure for a flat tyre on the road is Puncture Doctor. So go ahead, soar like a bird. Steelbird is behind you," Kapur added.

Steelbird first launched tyres and tubes for two-wheelers and e-vehicles at Auto Expo Component 2018. The company says it has received a positive response from several states in north India, including UP, MP, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. Steelbird Tyres recently launched its new range of tyres - Revolve, Orbit, Infinity, Ranger, Ferro and Voyager - in Kerala.