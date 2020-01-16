Steelbird launches SBH 20 ZIP, SBH 21 WIZ at Rs 849: Lightest ISI-certified helmets in India

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has announced the launch of two new helmets - the SBH 20 ZIP and SBH 21 WIZ - which it says are the lightest helmets in India that are also ISI-certified. The newly-launched helmets were designed in Italy in collaboration with XTech Design and come with Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating. The helmets weigh some 800 gm without the accessories, are fitted with a micrometric buckle which meets ECE 22.05 quality standards, and the visor also features a quick-release mechanism.

After the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, there has been an increase in demand for helmets, however, low-quality helmets available on the roadsides or fake ISI helmets are still selling. And hence, as Steelbird says the motive behind launching more affordable and lightweight helmets was to promote ISI standards in helmets and ultimately the use of helmets amongst two-wheeler riders in India.

Steelbird SBH 20 ZIP is available in two sizes - 580mm (medium) and 600mm (large) - and SBH 21 WIZ helmet comes in three sizes 560mm (small), 580mm (medium) and 600mm (large). Both the helmets are available at an entry-level price of Rs 849.

New helmet launches, expansion plans and road safety to be focus areas: Rajeev Kapur, Steelbird Helmets

In a recent conversation with us, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Helmets said that the manufacturer Steelbird will be launching new helmets this year and the next. He further explained that Steelbird already has helmets with air-conditioners fitted to them, but then also notes that since India is a price-sensitive market, launching them here would not account for large sales numbers. Steelbird has also launched a cricket helmet and we might see Steelbird helmets on cricket fields soon.