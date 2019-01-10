A helmet with handsfree music & calls for just Rs 2589! Meet the new Steelbird SBA-1 HF

Renowned helmet manufacturer Steelbird has launched its latest SBA-1 HF helmet in India. The biggest highlight of the new Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet is the hands-free mechanism that lets the rider attend phone calls and listen music. Steelbird said in a press statement that the helmet has been designed after two years of extensive research and development. The Steelbird SBA-1 HF is batteryless, connects to the phone with an AUX and is compatible with all devices. The new Steelbird SBA-1 HF can be purchased from the company's official website for India - www.steelbirdhelmet.com at a price of Rs. 2,589. Apart from this, the new helmet also boasts of noise cancellation through a single directional microphone, access to Google assistant and a dedicated button to answer and disconnect the calls.

The company says that the speakers in the helmet do not a have noise cancellation feature in order to keep the rider aware of the sounds around, like horn, ambulance siren etc. The handsfree parts of the new Steelbird SBA-1 HF are claimed to be waterproof with IP5 rating which means that the helmet can also be used easily during the rainy season. Another notable feature of the Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet is a button that lets the rider attend the calls by just pressing it.

The microphone in the helmet is a single actuator unit and hence, only the voice of the rider will be transmitted and not the voice of the traffic. The new Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet gets three intake and two outlet ports for better ventilation. The helmet also features an anti-scratch polycarbonate visor with a quick release mechanism. The new Steelbird SBA-1 HF helmet is available for sale in three colour options namely Red, White and Black in three sizes ranging from 58 cm to 60 cm.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.