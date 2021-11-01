Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

The new Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet range has been launched in India at Rs 3,899. These full-face helmets have dual certification - DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS (IS 4151:2015).

Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited, one of Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturers, has launched the new Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet range in the Indian market. These full-face helmets are priced from Rs 3,899 and are available in colour options. Moreover, the company is offering it in various sizes, including Medium – 580 mm, Large – 600 mm, and XL – 620mm. The Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet range is now available at all Steelbird outlets across the country and on the company’s official website too.

The new Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmets are not only irresistible and loaded with features but also have dual certification. They are DOT and BIS certified and conform to FMVSS No. 218 and IS 4151:2015 norms respectively. However, what makes this helmet special is the high-impact PC-ABS blend material used for the shell to meet DOT Standards. Also, with an ideal combination of advanced elements and comfort factors, these helmets are ideal for long rides.

The Steelbird SA-5 DOT has multiple air vents for an outstanding air flow ventilation system. It also gets a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor fitted with an anti-fog shield that will help to reduce the fog inside the visor during winters, thereby reducing the risk of accidents by enhancing the vision of the rider. It also has wind deflector and vortex generators on the visor to reduce air friction. Moreover, it gets a spoiler at the back for a sporty appeal and stylish interiors for a feel-good factor.

The new Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet signals extra caution for those behind the riders. It gets a reflective material at the back of the neck pad which helps the rider while riding at night by increasing the visibility for the person behind the rider. These helmets are also equipped with removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads. Some of their other highlights include the high-density cheek pad EPS, double D-Ring fastener, and visor locking mechanism.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird helmets, said, “SA-5 DOT has left no stone unturned to get noticed by the riders. From dual certification to unique safety, fashion elements, and perfect product price balance, it is sure to spill enthusiasm in the market. Also, these helmets are extremely light on the pocket.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.