Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

The newly launched Steelbird SA-2 helmet comes in Medium-580mm, Large-600mm & XL-620mm sizes and the said model is BIS certified to conform to IS 4151:2015 norms.

Updated: Sep 24, 2021 7:13 PM

 

Steelbird has announced the launch of its new SA-2 helmet. The new model has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3,849 and comes in multiple colour options. The company says that the SA-2 helmet is injected with comfort and hygiene elements. The said model gets multiple air vents for an enhanced airflow ventilation system that ensures a comfortable ride during long hours. Moreover, the helmet boast removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads. The inclusion of metallic quick-release buckles meeting European Standards makes it safe and the vortex generators on the visor help reduce air friction that allows the riders to ride with ease.

Moreover, to reduce the wind noise in the helmet, it is provided with a wind deflector. One of the key features of the helmet is that it comes with an anti-fog shield holder and also, a visor locking mechanism. The said helmet is made from a high-impact thermoplastic material shell. The SA-2 also comes with a high-density EPS and Polycarbonate (PC) visor with an anti-scratch coating. The newly launched Steelbird SA-2 helmet comes in Medium – 580mm, Large – 600mm & XL- 620mm sizes and the said model is BIS certified to conform to IS 4151:2015 norms.

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets says that offering superior quality, effective performance, and advanced technology, the SA-2 helmets offer unmatched safety standards without compromising on the looks, even at the backside, SA-2 helmets have spoilers for the sporty look. He adds that this compact and classy model has surely kept up with the image and philosophy of the brand along with all rider-friendly components intact.

