Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet launched at Rs 2999: Airflow tech from race cars, aircrafts

The new Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet has been launched in India at starting price of Rs 2,999. The new SA-1 helmet is the first ever helmet with NACA duct Airflow Technology. In simple words, the air flow system of the said helmet is favoured in Racing car designs and aircrafts. The double NACA inlets above the shield allow the entry of a large volume of air inside the helmet to refresh and dehumidify the interior. The benefit of the NACA inlets on the back of the helmet is that these allow for quick extraction of stale air. Steelbird says that the helmet has been designed in Italy and comes with comfortable and replaceable interiors.

The newly launched Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics helmet comes with a wide range of visors like Iridium coated, Night Vision, smoke visor, and the photochromatic visor. In oredr to be specific, there are a total of 10 visors available for the helmet. Talking about one of the special visors which the helmet offers is the Photochromatic visor. The two-wheeler rider can ride with ease while wearing the SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet with Photochromatic Visor, as the visor changes its color according to the light. The Visor stays Smoky during the day time and turns into a clear one in the dark.

The new Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics helmet is available in a wide range of colours namely Battle Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Black, Desert Storm, Maroon, Moon Yellow, Royal Brown etc, in both Matte and Glossy finish. The Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet is available at all Steelbird outlets and at www.steelbirdhelmet.com with prices starting at Rs 2,999 and reaching till Rs 5,999, depending upon the choice of visor respectively. The photochromatic visor costs Rs 3,000 and hence, the total cost of the helmet is Rs 5,999 when opted with the said visor.

