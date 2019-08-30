Steelbird opens Riderz Shoppe in Odisha showcasing 700 plus helmets, riding gears

Expanding its presence in Odisha, Steelbird Helmets has opened a new Riderz shoppe in Balangir. Through this, the brand will be offering a wide array of riding gears and helmets. The new Steelbird Riderz Shoppe is located in an area of 1000 sqft. The company says that the new store will act as a one-stop-shop for bikers as it will have more than 700 varieties of helmets, jackets, suits and gloves.

At the Steelbird Riderz Shoppe, a customer will be able to have a unique buying experience as the store will have representative which will explain all the technicalities and functionalities of the products. Steelbird says that such stores are based on a single-window solution principle which allows a person to go through the whole product range at once.

On the launch of Steelbird Riderz Shoppe, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Helmets said, “Odisha is one of the most promising markets for us. Our objective is to provide the best quality riding gear with a huge range of ISI helmets at the doorstep of the consumer. We shall keep introducing a new range of helmets and hi-tech biking gear in due course of time in these shops. Through network expansion, we will be bringing the company closer to its existing and potential customers. We will continue our network expansion & have aggressive expansion plans in FY 2019-20”.

He further added that “Although Steelbird has a significant presence in multi-brand stores with a widespread distribution network, we realized that there is a need to enter the direct marketing retail model to spend qualitative time, giving information about the products the way we desire.”

At Express Drives, we request our readers to always wear helmets when riding a two-wheeler and follow all the traffic rules in order to ensure your, as well as the safety of other road users.