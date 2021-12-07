Steelbird launches touchscreen-friendly riding gloves with these features

The new Steelbird riding gloves come with full finger and half finger options. Here are all the details including pricing.

Steelbird Hi-tech India (SBHT) has announced the launch of its new riding gloves that come in Full-Finger and Half-Finger options. ​The company claims that the biggest highlight of the full finger gloves is that they are touchscreen-friendly and hence, work with all touchscreen devices. Moreover, these feature cushioned palm rest, anti-skid fabric for better grip. The wrist velcro closer makes it convenient to put on and take off as well. ​The half-finger gloves, on the other hand, feature suede polyester fabric, ribbed fabric at the back for better movement, synthetic perforated palm for better grip. In addition, these come with knuckle protection for better safety.

These gloves by Steelbird are made with breathable mesh fabric for enhanced air circulation and ventilation inside gloves. Steelbird says that these gloves are suitable for all outdoor activities such as while riding a motorcycle, gym, climbing, hiking, cycling, and camping, etc. While the Steelbird full-finger gloves are priced at Rs 599, the half-finger gloves can be yours for Rs 529. These are available in different sizes & are available at all Steelbird outlets and also, on the company’s official website i.e. steelbirdhelmet.com.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group said that when riding a motorcycle, it is important to gear up properly. In the same line, bike riding gloves ensure that your hands and fingers are shielded from dust, scratches, heat, water, and similar factors. Getting these bike riding gloves will also ensure you have a proper grip while driving. He further added that the newly launched bike riding gloves are designed using top-notch fabric, and allied material. Combining comfortable texture, breathable nature, and easy-to-carry nature, these bike riding gloves are light in weight and have a long shelf life.

Kapur further stated that the Indian two-wheeler industry has the biggest share of motorcycles. Consequently, this creates a huge market for biking gears. The riders, however, hardly have any choice when it comes to buying branded and international quality riding gears. And this is where these gloves come in.

