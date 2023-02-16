Steelbird launches new SBH-40 Mamba helmets

The Steelbird SBH-40 helmets is priced from Rs. 1799.

Steelbird has launched their new helmet model, the SBH-40 Mamba from its Aeronautics series which combines funky design with safety features. The SBH-40 helmet models are full-face helmets made from aerodynamic thermoplastic shells. The SBH-40 claims to have a high-density EPS and a polycarbonate (PC) visor with an anti-scratch coating.

The SBH-40 is available in three sizes: medium (580 mm), large (600 mm), and XL (620 mm). It is available at two prices. The medium-end interior starts from Rs.1799/- and the high-end interior decal version single visor helmets start from Rs.2199/- and comes in vibrant and classy colours and graphics.

The new model comes with an airflow ventilation system and an air tunnel in the EPS for better air ventilation throughout the helmet, ensuring a comfortable ride during long hours. According to the company, these helmets feature a medium-end replaceable interior with comfortable fit and high-end replaceable interior with long cheek pads for snug fit. The high-end interior also features a high-frequency tool made wind deflector whereas the medium-end interior features a normal wind deflector.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a quick release buckle meeting European standards and a quick-release visor mechanism makes wearing the helmet easier for the rider. Also these models come in two versions one without sun-shield and the second that has a drop-down inner sun shield to protect against the sun rays during daytime rides. The nose protector adds to the safety of the helmet. Designed to have a classy look, the models come with designer PC (Polycarbonate) and resin labels on the lateral part of the visor.

“SBH-40 helmets offer unrivalled safety standards, superior quality, effective performance, and advanced technology, whether riding or seated on the back, they are essential products that save lives, ” says Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets.