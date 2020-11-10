Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Steelbird SB-39 Rox helmet comes with a sun shield that is operated by a push-button slider mechanism that helps bring the sun shield up or down.

By:November 10, 2020 4:35 PM

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd today launched its new series of helmets ‘SB-39 Rox’. The manufacturer states that the full-face helmet with sun visor conforms to ISI standards and will meet the European standards. The helmet has been designed in Italy by XTECH DESIGN, Steelbird wrote in a press statement. The helmet comes with an in-built sun visor which the rider has the option of using it during a bright day or keeping it retracted otherwise. The sun shield is operated via a push button slider mechanism.

SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield is available in three solid colour options – Red, White and Black and the finish of these helmets resemble carbon fiber.

Also read: MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

The main USPs of this helmet is its Sun Shield and Light Weight features which will make long rides an enjoyable & comfortable experience. The look and the feel of the helmet are very premium as it has replaceable interiors. We are sure this helmet will also face success like our other models.” Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmet, said.

SB-39 Rox with Sun Shield is also offered in a choice of gloss and matt colour options – Glossy/Matt Black, Desert Storm, Battle Green, Grey and Cherry Red, along with more options of graphics and decals.

This helmet is available in two sizes – 600 mm (Large) and 580 mm (Medium).

The SB-39 ROX helmet is priced from Rs 1199. It is available at all Steelbird outlets and on steelbirdhelmet.com.

