Steelbird IGN-8 helmet launched in India: Priced at Rs 4,699

The IGN-8 is available in three sizes: Medium (580mm), Large (600mm), and XL (620mm).

Written by Express Drives Desk
helmet
It will have a secure visor locking system.

Steelbird Hi-Tech launched its new helmet, the IGN-8 from the IGNITE series. It will have  features such as clear vision, anti-scratch coating, anti-fog lens and quick-release visor mechanism.

Built with chrome border visor, combining both style and functionality. It is made in accordance with safety standards set by the DOT (Department of Transportation) in the US and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

IGN-8 will have a ventilation system with chin and top vents for air ingress combined with back exhaust. A high-density 3-part EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) that provides protection against impacts at multiple points. Furthermore, EPS is also present in the cheek pads.

This helmet will have an inner sun shield with a hanging slider mechanism. Helmet will allow users to replace and wash the interiors. It will have a secure visor locking system.

IGN-8 is available in three sizes to cater to riders of all head sizes: Medium (580mm), Large (600mm), and XL (620mm). Also, it is going to be launched in two variants, in mono color and the others will be decal versions. IGN-8 will be  available at a starting price of Rs 4,699.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 11:46 IST
