Steelbird International launches new range of lubricants, engine oils: Price, all details

The newly launched range of lubricants by Steelbird International consists of engine oil, grease and fork oil. Here are all the details.

Steelbird International has announced the launch of a new range of engine oils and lubricants for the two-wheeler segment. The company launched the said products through a virtual event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The said range of lubricants launched by Steelbird International consists of engine oil, grease and also, fork oil. Steelbird engine oil is classified into several variants that are ideally suited for different types of two-wheelers, the company noted. Steelbird international says that with strict compliance to globally accepted standards of lubricants, their engine oils are ideally suited for the Indian conditions with the right blend of oil and additives to make every ride hassle-free.

Speaking of pricing, the new range of 4T Engine Oil SAE 20W40 API SL for 900ml pack is Rs 366. On the other hand, the 4T Engine Oil SAE 20W40 API SL for 1.0L pack is Rs 394. Last but certainly not the least, the 4T Engine Oil SAE 15W50 API Semi-Synthetic for 2.5L pack is Rs 1075.

Speaking on the launch, Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International said that the company sees tremendous potential in the Indian market and has decided to enter into the lubricants segment. Steelbird international’s products are fully tested with a strong R&D backup and all national and international standards have been followed during the manufacturing process. Kapur said that the company is confident that this new range of engine oils will be of great value to the customers.

