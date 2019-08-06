Steelbird intends to set up manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir after Article 370 revoke

Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited has offered to set up its manufacturing plant in Jammu & Kashmir as it believes that it will help the valley to kick start a new industrial revolution and employment for the citizens. Until now, most of the manufacturing activity in the state has remained restricted to the state's inherent capacities in agriculture and handicrafts. Steelbird has invested Rs 150 crore in the manufacturing plants situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and is planning to increase the production capacity of the said facility to manufacture 44,500 helmets a day and cater 3,000 employees. Furthermore, Steelbird says that it intends to extend employment opportunities to about 1,000 employment seekers and is looking forward to replicating the same success story for the valley as well.

Commenting on the move by the Government for the valley, Subhash Kapur, Chairman, Steelbird Helmets, said that it is a much-awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370. This fantastic move ensures that the valley enters the Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nation’s collective growth.

Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Helmets said that Steelbird thinks it will kick start with the companies tying up with established local players to build the ecosystem. This is how most cities and states grow and we see it as a great opportunity for localites first. Steelbird plans to come up with the manufacturing facility in accordance to the upcoming investor summit in the month of October. Steelbird hopes the decisions will allow the businesses to operate freely under the same rules in the valley. Moreover, he added that the revoking of Article 370 will help the J&K economy for sure. The stagnation that the state economy has suffered for decades will be reversed. Also, it is a boon for students as well across India who wish to seek employment in the valley and through our plant we will be generating employment as well.

