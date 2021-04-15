Steelbird launches new ‘Brat’ helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Steelbird BRAT range of helmets boasts a high-impact Thermoplastic shell promising a strong yet lightweight composition.

Steelbird Helmet recently announced the launch of a new range of helmets ‘BRAT’, in collaboration with Blauer, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance, protective apparel for the public safety market. This collaboration is in continuation of expanding the Blauer helmets lineup in the Indian market and more helmets will be coming in soon. The manufacturer states that the Steelbird BRAT helmets meets both European and ISI standards, that is ECE 22.05 and IS:4151.

BRAT boasts a high-impact Thermoplastic shell promising a strong yet lightweight composition. “The helmet with its unmatched quality, world class safety standards and high on style international look with attractive and vibrant colour graphic is designed keeping the youth in mind. It is ideal for all those who look for a helmet which is super stylish, compact, comfortable and safe.” Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director Steelbird Helmet, said.

To improve comfort, Steelbird BRAT comes with REACH fabric which is a European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals. This style is available at all Steelbird outlets and on steelbirdhelmet.com. Priced at Rs 5,149, the helmet is available in colour graphics and options that include White black, Indigo blue black, Grey black, Black white, Black yellow, Black titanium and Black red. The sizes range from XXS to XL.

