Steelbird launches new ‘Brat’ helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Steelbird BRAT range of helmets boasts a high-impact Thermoplastic shell promising a strong yet lightweight composition.

By:April 15, 2021 1:31 PM
steelbird brat helmet

Steelbird Helmet recently announced the launch of a new range of helmets ‘BRAT’, in collaboration with Blauer, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance, protective apparel for the public safety market. This collaboration is in continuation of expanding the Blauer helmets lineup in the Indian market and more helmets will be coming in soon. The manufacturer states that the Steelbird BRAT helmets meets both European and ISI standards, that is ECE 22.05 and IS:4151.

BRAT boasts a high-impact Thermoplastic shell promising a strong yet lightweight composition. “The helmet with its unmatched quality, world class safety standards and high on style international look with attractive and vibrant colour graphic is designed keeping the youth in mind. It is ideal for all those who look for a helmet which is super stylish, compact, comfortable and safe.” Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director Steelbird Helmet, said.

Also read: Mavox FX22.D2P Helmet Review | Looks better than its worth, but can perform better than it does

Also read: Do helmets cause hair loss? Final verdict from a doctor explained

To improve comfort, Steelbird BRAT comes with REACH fabric which is a European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals. This style is available at all Steelbird outlets and on steelbirdhelmet.com. Priced at Rs 5,149, the helmet is available in colour graphics and options that include White black, Indigo blue black, Grey black, Black white, Black yellow, Black titanium and Black red. The sizes range from XXS to XL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650