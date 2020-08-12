Steelbird Helmets launches face shield with mobile phone handsfree, music, navigation

Steelbird plans to manufacture 1 lakh units of IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield in three months. The company has several options in face shields for customers across age groups. So far, Steelbird has produced 6 lakh units of face shields.

Steelbird Helmets has announced the launch of its new face shield called the Steelbird IGN-1 HF Static Shield. Steelbird states that it is the first-of-its-kind face shield in the market currently as it offers a handsfree system to connect a mobile phone to manage calls, listen to music, navigation, and other functions. The objective is to avoid touching the phone and then the nose or mouth to keep the chances of catching a virus slim. The new Steelbird face shield is priced at Rs 1,879 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and on the company’s official website steelbirdhelmet.com.

Several reports suggest that mobile phones can be one of the reasons that promote the spread of the coronavirus. Since the screen of the phone can not be sanitised as often as the phone is used, Steelbird claims that its new product can reduce contact with the surface of the phone by making some functions handsfree.

This face shield will not only protect one from coronavirus infection but also allow customers to take phone calls and speak to the caller through the inbuilt battery-less speakers and microphone system, or listen to music, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group, said.

The new face shield by Steelbird is battery-less and hence there’s no hassle of charging it. One can take calls, listen to navigation instructions, or even music as it provides noise cancellation through a single direction microphone. It will work with all mobile phones compatible with a 3.5 mm jack.

The company also states that it can be used during rainfall thanks to the IP5 water-resistant hands-free. A neat and handy product, the Steelbird face shield should take away the need to use hands-on the mobile phone to an extent. If you don’t wish to use earphones or the speaker on the phone, the IGN-1 HF Static Face Shield is for you.

