Steelbird claims to launch “world’s first helmet for women riders”: SBH-26 Bella

Steelbird is set to launch a new helmet range which it says has been designed specifically for women riders. The company states that the helmet range has been designed in Italy and it will meet both ISI and European standards. The price of the new range of women’s helmets will start at Rs 1,149 and will come in a range of colour options such as red, white, blue, purple, pink, magenta, etc. It will also be available with several decals. The sizes available will be 520 mm (XXS), 540 mm (XS), 560 mm (S), 580 mm (M), 600 mm. (L).

The company says that the air vents have an embroidery design on them “because women love to see embroidery on their sarees etc.” The shape of the air vents has been designed with inspiration from a leaf or a flower.

The brand claims that another differentiating factor in the upcoming model from the other unisex versions would be in terms of its shape and fit of the helmet. The shape of the helmet is designed keeping in view the needs of the female riders.

Safety is something that should not be compromised, no matter what, and therefore helmet is something that is quintessential when it comes to riding two-wheelers, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird said.

“Our upcoming model of ladies’ helmets is sure to be a hit because of its astounding designs, helmet décor, added comfort, assured safety, and robust construction. And yes, these helmets for women are going to be different not just in terms of their looks but even design and features from what comes for men. Helmets for women are lighter, compact, sleek, more stylish in appearance, and definitely more comfortable to wear for women.

“The upcoming models have been crafted after conducting a worldwide survey and this helmet is a result of extensive research design and discussion with 100 plus women riders across the world,” Kapur added.

