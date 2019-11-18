Steelbird launches Blauer HT helmets at Rs 10,000: To launch Blauer riding jackets & gloves soon

Having announced a collaboration first in July 2018, Steelbird Hi-Tech India today launched Blauer HT helmets in the country. Owned by Blauer World Fashion Srl, Blauer HT is into the manufacturing and retail of helmets, apparel, sneakers and riding gear & accessories in Italy. The manufacturer also exports across Europe and America. Steelbird has launched new helmets - Hacker and Solo.

Hacker and Solo both have Fiberglass shells made using balloon molding technology instead of handmade fiberglass shells used otherwise. Both the helmets offer double visors, replaceable interiors, painted air vents and more. Hacker also offers TPU rear band which is replaceable and available in different colours.

The padding in Hacker and Solo helmets uses fabric which is compliant with REACH - European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals. Both the helmets are available various colour options - Black, White, Titanium and more in both matt and gloss finish. Sizes of the helmets range from Extra Small 540mm (XS) to Extra Large 620mm(XL).

Designed in Italy, the Blauer HT Fiberglass helmets are manufactured in the Steelbird plant situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh as per European standards ECE 22.05. Hacker and Solo helmets will be available at all Steelbird outlets and on its website steelbirdhelmet.com at a price of Rs 9999.

According to the agreement, Steelbird will be manufacturing and supplying Blauer HT Helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution except for India. For the Indian Market, Steelbird will be the sole entity for the retail of Blauer HT Helmets.

In the coming three years, Steelbird will be launching 15 new helmets worldwide including India at prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Moreover, Steelbird plans to import and retail riding gear like jackets, gloves and other accessories from Blauer HT.