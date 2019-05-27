Sporty-looking Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition reaches dealerships: What all has changed!

Honda Activa has been leading the bandwagon of automatic scooters in India in terms of sales. The scooter has been sitting on the throne of best selling scooters in India and for some years, it also remained India's best selling two-wheelers. However, the last couple of months have not been outright pleasing for the Activa as its sales saw a significant decline and the vehicle lost to Hero Splendor as the best selling two-wheeler in India. Just after this, the new Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition has started reaching the dealerships and the new model can be seen as a step to compensate for the loss in sales.

The Activa has always been a unisex scooter with a no-nonsense design and bare minimum graphics across the body. The Limited Edition in comparison gets some sporty looking decals that make it come across as a funky scooter. Furthermore, the wheels of the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition have been blacked out for a better appeal. The new Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition will be sold in two dual tone colour options of Black/Silver and White/Gold. The new model also gets a limited edition badging on the side that differentiates it from the standard model.

Watch Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition 360-degree walkaround video here:

Apart from the visual makeover, there is no change on the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition. Powering the scooter is the same 109cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 9 Nm. The launch of the new limited edition model should better the sales of the Activa, something which the brand is looking at present. All thanks to the sporty aesthetics, the new model will appeal more to the youngsters and those who want something more than just a conventional looking scooter. The official announcement along with the price reveal for the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition is yet to take place and with the new edition reaching dealerships, the launch looks imminent.

Video Source: pk Nadan (YouTube)