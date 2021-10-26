Speed limit for motorcycles with child pillion to be 40 km/h: MoRTH proposal

The ministry further said that the driver of a motorcycle shall ensure that for children below four years, a safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

By:October 26, 2021 4:18 PM
Image: Financial Express

In a proposal today, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) stated that the speed of a motorcycle, with a child up to age four years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 km/h. Within the same draft notification, the ministry has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between nine months and four years, must wear a crash helmet. The MoRTH has also asked for objections and suggestions to these draft rules if any.

“The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to age four being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph,” according to the draft notification issued by the ministry.

A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver.

“This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger,” the ministry explained.

