Sourav Ganguly buys BMW G 310 GS: What made ‘Dada’ go for it

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is now the proud owner of BMW G 310 GS that happens to be the company's most affordable ADV. This is not the first time that an Indian cricketer has purchased a budget-friendly BMW motorcycle. Last year. Yuvraj Singh also took the delivery of a BMW G 310 R. Sourav Ganguly seems to be fond of the BMW brand as he has been snapped multiple times in the past in BMW cars. With 'Dada' recently taking the delivery of BMW G 310 GS, this is one of those rare times when you see him on two wheels. Powering the BMW G 310 GS is a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder mated to a six-speed transmission. This is the same engine that powers the G 310 R and TVS Apache RR 310.

The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster that not only has an easy to read layout but packs in a lot of information too. Contrary to the high-end BMW ADVs, the G 310 GS gets a symmetric headlamp up front that translates to a simplistic approach.

The BMW G 310 GS goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300 in the segment. The motorcycle is manufactured at the TVS production facility in Hosur. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been receiving a decent response from the customers in India and the company had announced a few days back that the BMW G 310 twins are now among the top five motorcycles sold by the brand globally. BMW G 310 GS price in India is currently Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

