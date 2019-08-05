Soon Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters will be delivered at your doorstep, here’s how

Hero MotoCorp - India's biggest two-wheeler giant has announced a new initiative in which the customers can get their newly purchased Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters at their doorstep, at a nominal charge. The brand has started this initiative in three cities namely Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida. Hero MotoCorp plans to expand this program in 25 India cities in the coming months in a phased manner. Hero MotoCorp that currently sells almost one out of every two motorcycles sold in the country, has come up with a portal where customers can go and book home delivery of their vehicle at a nominal charge of Rs 349.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bhan, Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, Aftersales & Parts Business said that the brand continuously invests in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure that the customers get the best in class experience. Hero MotoCorp's new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. Moreover, he added that as the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment. Bhan also said that Hero MotoCorp has been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and it is continuing this trend by commencing this new service. The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of customer choice, not just at your home.

In other news, Hero Splendor has emerged as India's best selling two-wheeler again in the month of June 2019. During the said month, Hero Splendor took the lead over Honda Activa as it clocked a monthly sales of 2,42,743 units. On the other hand, the Activa found 2,36,739 new homes trailing behind Hero Splendor by 12,571 units.