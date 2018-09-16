Sneak peek into Indian Motorcycle’s new Scrambler: 1200cc FTR to take on the Ducati Scrambler 1100!

The design of the upcoming Indian FTR 1200 has been revealed in the latest set of patent images. The motorcycle will come based on the street tracker body styling along with minimalistic bodywork. The Indian FTR 1200 gets twin side-mounted exhausts that have been fitted in an upswept manner. As seen in the patent images, while the front is taken care of with the help of inverted forks, the rear gets a monoshock. Also, the motorcycle is expected to receive an LCD instrument cluster as one can see in the images. The upcoming Indian FTR 1200 will most likely use the same 1133cc, V-twin engine that powers the Scout. However, expect the engine to see some revisions in power and torque figures in order to suit the characteristics of a flat tracker. The engine on the Indian Scout is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 100 hp and 98 Nm.

The patent images show that the Indian FTR 1200 will get alloy wheels and while the front is expected to be a 19-inch unit, the rear might get an 18-inch rim. The images show that the motorcycle will arrive with a dual disc brake set up at the front along with a single disc for the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will likely be offered as standard.

Watch our Indian Scout Bobber video review here:

The bike will most likely be unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy this November. There is also a chance that the company decides to premiere the bike early at the Intermot. The company filed the patent for the Indian FTR 1200 in March 2018 and it has been published now. The Indian FTR 1200 is expected to be on offer in different styles in order to suit the preferences of different riders. The upcoming Indian FTR 1200 is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, a few months after its global debut.

More details soon, so stay tuned with us!