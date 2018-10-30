Smart helmet by Agra boy won’t let you start bike till you wear it: Here’s more

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is not a very difficult concept to fathom. It's a moving vehicle which has to be balanced on two wheels so falling over isn't too difficult and hence cracking your skull. So, a helmet it seems is only a commonsensical way out of serious head injuries. However, thousands in India flout the law and consciously endanger their lives. Some are of the opinion that they aren't ever going fast enough, some think they're too strong & brave to succumb to wearing a helmet, and some believe that it is an evil scheme that the government put in place so traffic police could fish for challans from helmetless riders.

A student in Agra Himanshu Garg invented a device which is fitted on to a helmet which prompts the rider to wear it and until the rider has strapped on, the bike won't start. The device is connected to the vehicle's ignition which is disabled until the rider puts on the helmet.

Himanshu was awarded a cash grant for his achievement by the UP government in 2015. He lost his mother to a road accident a year before, which inspired him to be able to help others. So, he invented a device that would save lives by making people wear helmets.

The student's efforts are noble and worth an applause. However, this invention is also an alarm bell of how bad the situation is with helmets in India – or the lack of them. About 60% of deaths occurring in two-wheeler accidents in India happen due to the lack of a helmet. Thousands of people lose their lives each year because of injuries that could have been avoided by simply wearing one.

Education can be one way that would help self-proclaimed geniuses understand why is a helmet required in the first place. The level of education in the subject is quite evident when you see a rider wearing a helmet but the pillion wraps their head with a scarf – it isn't the dust that causes instant death.

To these different kinds of offenders, all I have to say is that they need to think a little smarter. It is only basic laws of physics that can cause injuries to a helmetless head. To the ones who say they aren't riding fast enough – falling over even at low speeds can cause severe head trauma. To the ones who think they don't need a helmet because they're not afraid – grow up! To the ones who think it's all about challans for the traffic police – it actually is about your safety.

And to those who say that it is up to them whether or not they want to wear a helmet because we live in a democracy and we have the freedom to choose for ourselves – to them I say, think about your families. Do not make them suffer because you weren't smart enough to wear a helmet.