Smaller, more affordable Honda Africa Twin to rival BMW F850GS: What we know so far!

Just like the Honda CRF1100L, the new middleweight Africa Twin will also get a DCT automatic and manual transmission options. 

By:Published: March 17, 2020 6:50:05 PM
Honda Africa Twin 790 (Image Source: MCN)

Honda is working on a more affordable and smaller version of its famed adventure tourer Africa Twin. According to a report on MCN, the upcoming smaller displacement model will get power from a 790cc engine and the motorcycle will come based on a new modular platform. The said report also goes on to say that the upcoming Africa Twin 790 can be seen as an evolution of the brand’s NC series that currently has the NC750S and the NC750X. The engine on the new model will meet the Euro 5 and BS6 emission norms and will get better power and torque outputs compared to the aforementioned 750 models.

Just like the Honda CRF1100L, the new middleweight ADV will also get two gearbox options – DCT automatic and manual. The NC750 line up by Honda currently has a DCT gearbox on offer. When it comes to aesthetics, the middleweight Honda Africa Twin will most likely get design cues from its elder sibling. That said, the front will continue to get an all-LED dual headlamp unit along with an all-digital instrument cluster. Upfront, the bike should get inverted forks along with a rear monoshock.

 

Braking system on the middleweight ADV will likely comprise dual discs upfront along with a single disc brake at the rear. Like the bigger model, this one too is expected to get a large windscreen along with provision for luggage panniers, long-travel suspension, engine crash guard and more. The upcoming middleweight Honda Africa will primarily go up against the likes of the BMW F850GS and the KTM 790 Adventure that is still to be launched in India.

More details to follow soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Tell us what do you think about the upcoming Honda Africa Twin? Let us know in the comments section!

Source: MCN

