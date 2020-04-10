Smaller, more affordable Honda Africa Twin might be called Transalp 790: To rub shoulders with KTM 790 Adventure!

The middleweight Honda Africa Twin will cater to a much wider audience, especially in a price-sensitive market like India and will lock horns with the KTM 790 Adventure.

By:Updated: April 10, 2020 2:43:49 PM

News of the upcoming middleweight Honda Africa Twin has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The KTM 790 Adventure challenger will have a lot to offer just like its elder 1100cc sibling. Now, very recently, a report at Moto.IT claims that the new model will be called the Honda Transalp 790. The nomenclature is not entirely new as the said name was registered by the company a few years back. Also, the brand used to sell dual-sport motorcycles under the said name starting 1987, however, later the aforementioned brand name got lost in the dust of time after the said range of bikes was discontinued. However, if the latest report is to be believed, the company will be coming up with the Transalp name again and the same will be used for something more prominent this time.

We say that because the middleweight Honda Africa Twin will cater to a much wider audience, especially in a price-sensitive market like India. If this happens in real, the upcoming Honda Transalp 790 will go on to challenge the likes of the KTM 790 Adventure that is yet to be launched in the Indian market. Expect a decent electronics package on the 790cc Africa Twin and the company might also offer an option of a DCT gearbox just like the CRF1100 Africa Twin.

Expect the bike to make its global debut sometime towards the end of this year, possibly at the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Recently, brands like BMW Motorrad and KTM have announced that they will be skipping the said show due to COVID-19 outbreak that has put the world on hold right now. Nonetheless, if the situation betters in the coming days, Honda might be very much on track in terms of the unveiling of the smaller Africa Twin. Fingers crossed!

Source: Moto.IT

Latest Auto News

