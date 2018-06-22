Slowest Harley-Davidson now on sale: Priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and it’s not a modification or a joke!

Harley-Davidson has introduced what clearly is the slowest two-wheeler it has ever built. And with this, the American motorcycle manufacturer has gone back to its beginning years in the 1910s. The two-wheeler in question is a replica of a bicycle that the firm sold back in 1917. So, it has two titles to its name - the slowest Harley and the cheapest Harley, well, if you're gladly willing to fish out $4,200 (approximately Rs 2.85 lakh) for one of these. But be advised, the bicycles will be extremely limited in number.

Heritage Bicycles in Chicago will be building only 10 examples of the handmade bicycles for Harley, which will be sold via the Harley-Davidson Museum. And as much as seems to be an incredibly rare and niche product for bearded rich folks, it is still the cheapest two-wheeler with an original Harley badge.

But, it definitely is a beautifully made thing with close attention to detail, with 'H-D' lettering on the spokes of the front sprocket, green paint, and hand-applied pinstripes. Heritage is based on the original 1917 bicycle, however, has a frame slightly enlarged that makes it more practical to actually use.

The Harley-Davidson bicycle will be sold through an online reservation system. There is so far no confirmation on whether it will be made available to those who aren't in America, but surely these will remain free of the new EU import tariffs on US-made motorcycles.

The image of the Harley-Davidson bicycle is also another thing to talk about. It has been clicked parked outside 'The Shed'.

It was in the year 1901 William S. Harley finished the blueprint drawing of an engine that could fit on a bicycle. Harley, along with Arthur Davidson made the very first production Harley-Davidson motorcycle available to the public in 1903. It was built to be a racer. The factory in which the Serial Number One Bike was built was a 10*15-foot wooden shed with "Harley-Davidson Motor Company" crudely written on the door.