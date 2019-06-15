Six stunning Royal Enfield custom bikes showcased at Wheels and Waves 2019

Royal Enfield has just unveiled the all-new BAAK Motocyclette build and ‘Nought Tea GT along with five other exciting custom motorcycles at the eighth edition of Wheels and Waves 2019 in France. Wheels and Waves is one of Europe’s iconic motorcycling festivals, all centred on classic as well as custom motorcycles, surfing, skateboarding and the culture that goes with it. Royal Enfield motorcycles participated in riding events at Wheels & Waves. The company states that the custom builds presented at Wheels and Waves 2019 reinstated that Royal Enfield motorcycles are the perfect canvas for customisation. Here's a quick look at these motorcycles.

BAAK Motocyclette

Base bike - Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650

This custom motorcycle has been built jointly by Royal Enfield and BAAK Motocyclette. The build harks back to the past, with a “bathtub” style rear fender concept, but expresses it through uniquely modern proportions. This blending of old and new to create timeless builds is a hallmark of BAAK’s style, and a perfect match to the back to basics purity of the Interceptor 650.

Nought Tea GT

Base bike - Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Nought Tea GT is based on the newly launched motorcycle Continental GT 650. Developed in collaboration with the chassis experts at Harris Performance, the Nought Tea GT takes the stock Continental GT 650 and prepares it for the race track. Custom light weight parts and Ohlins suspension highlight the serious potential of the build while the creative minds. An outstanding design highlight is a graphic to represent the flow of air over the bike which gives a very distinctive character to the motorcycle.

Two Smoking Barrels x Sinroja for the Sultans of Sprint

Base bike - Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

A stripped down, lean and mean drag racer in collaboration with Sinroja Motorcycles. Instead of trying to add more power, Sinroja decided to strip as much weight as possible, getting the build down to only 150 kilos. Designed to race against the high horse power competition, Two Smoking Barrels is a real David in a field of Goliaths.

Mjr. Roach

Base bike - Royal Enfield Himalayan

MJR Roach is designed to survive anything. Inspired by video games, MJR Roach takes the base Himalayan and makes it the most it could be with enormous chunky tires, a formed aluminum single sided swingarm, and - because why not! - a Garret turbocharger. MJR Roach is ready for whatever dystopian future your imagination can throw at it!

Midas Royale

Base bike - Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Art in carbon and gold - the Midas Royale from Rough Crafts elevates the stock Continental GT 650, stripping away weight and adding some of the best performance parts and materials available. All carbon body and rims are complemented by top spec Ohlins suspension and custom made chassis parts. The signature Rough Crafts black and gold treatment ensure that this endurance racer inspired build is fit for a king.

Malle Rally Royale

Base bike - Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650

Showcasing the long distance potential of the Interceptor INT 650, these two dedicated Rally builds were designed specifically for completing the Great Malle Rally in 2019, an end to end ride the length of the UK. One lucky winner, from a competition run in collaboration with Iron and Air magazine, will get to ride the black #1 bike, while the red #2 version will be the dedicated ride support vehicle. Both builds have long travel suspension, custom made Harris chassis parts and a host of other adjustments to make them the ultimate rally Interceptors.