Simple One electric scooter gets 300+ km range: Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh

Simple Energy has launched the updated Simple One electric scooter in India at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Simple Energy, recently launched its first electric scooter in India, Simple One. With a claimed range of 236 km in ‘ideal’ conditions, the Simple One e-scooter was touted to be the world’s longest-range electric scooter. However, Simple Energy has now introduced an additional battery pack for the electric scooter and is claimed to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge. The updated Simple One electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about the updates, the regular Simple One electric scooter gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kWh removable module, claiming to offer a riding range of 236 km per charge. The updated electric scooter gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack along with two 1.6 kWh removable modules and is claimed to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge in ideal conditions. It is worth mentioning that the company recently updated its electric motor too.

Simple Energy announced that the electric scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor that develops the same 8.5 kW (11.3 hp) of power and 72 Nm of peak torque as before, but is claimed to offer better efficiency, thermal management, and performance. In terms of pricing, while its regular variant will continue to retail at Rs 1.10 lakh, the updated Simple One has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while deliveries will begin in June.

Watch Video | Simple One Electric Scooter Review:

Commenting on the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry.”

Also Read: Is it the end of the road for Hyundai Elantra in India?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.