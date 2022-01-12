Simple One e-scooter deliveries to commence from June 2022: Details

Simple Energy will commence the deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter in June 2022. The company claims that it has received over 30,000 pre-bookings for the e-scooter till date.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Simple Energy, launched its first electric scooter, Simple One, in August last year. The new Simple Energy One electric scooter was launched at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidies. Bookings for the same are open since a really long time and now the company has finally announced its delivery timeline too. Simple Energy has today revealed that deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter will commence in June 2022.

Sharing further details about the product, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people. We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry.”

He further added, “We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations.” Now, if we talk about its specs, the Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.8 kWh battery pack, with a partly removable module. Its electric motor has a peak power output of 7 kW (9.38 hp) and it develops a whopping 72 Nm of peak torque. Also, its top speed is rated at 105 kmph.

An exclusive sneak peek at Simple Energy’s upcoming 600-acre plant

The Simple One can run up to 203 km in Eco mode while its claimed IDC range is 236 km per charge. Moreover, the company claims that it takes around 75 minutes and 165 minutes to charge its portable battery and fixed battery pack using a normal charger respectively. In other news, Simple Energy has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to construct the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant in Dharmapuri.

