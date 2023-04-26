Simple Energy to officially launch the Simple One electric scooter on May 23

The Simple One electric scooter comes with a battery pack which is at par with safety standards.

Simple Energy, has announced the launch date for its electric two-wheeler — the Simple One. The launch is scheduled for 23 May 2023 in Bangalore, following its unveil over a year ago.

On the announcement of the launch date, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “ With the official confirmation on the launch of Simple One, we would also like to announce that we are the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3 that ensures greater battery safety.”

He added, “Simple One is now faster, improved on aesthetics, on battery systems and powertrains and offers unmatched safety. We have successfully addressed the issues during testing and are confident that our product will stand true to the wait”.