Simple Energy ties up with Siemens for digital solutions in EV space

Electric vehicle (EV) startup, Simple Energy on Thursday announced its partnership with global technology leader, Siemens Digital Industries Software to boost EV mobility solutions with new-age technologies.

Simple Energy will adopt Siemens’ Teamcenter X, a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software, which will help the company establish a strong digital foundation for its e-mobility solutions. The PLM technology will deliver consistent and rich product definition to further fuel Simple Energy’s constant quest for manufacturing excellence, top quality product, and superlative R&D standards.

Along with Siemens, Simple Energy has also roped in PROLIM, Siemens’ technology partner, to share its world-class technologies for strengthening India’s bid to become the EV capital of the world.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said: “Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre.”

While PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end PLM and engineering solutions to Global Fortune 1,000 companies, Siemens Teamcenter X is the preferred choice for leading EV OEMs in the world. It not only offers a convenient choice from pre-configured engineering and business solutions but also helps deliver instant value and flexibility to add on capabilities based thereby addressing customised technology needs.