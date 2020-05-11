Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Sigma Predator 250 is currently priced at PKR 4,00,000 in Pakistan that translates to Rs 1.89 lakh as per the Indian currency.

Yes, we are back again with another example of a Chinese copy bike that is currently on sale in Pakistan. If you have been a regular reader of this series, you must be aware of Sigma Motorsports, a brand that sells cheap Chinese copy bikes in our neighbouring country. What makes these bikes even more interesting (and funny at the same time) is the fact that these bikes are an absolute copy of different bikes including some highly popular ones. While most of you must be feeling the boredom due to the lockdown and moreover, the weekend has just gotten over which makes things a lot more difficult, Isn’t it! So, let’s take a look at a new example today and the same should certainly give you some relief from your Monday Blues.

So, the bike in question today is called the Predator 250, yes, the name clearly sounds over-enthusiastic. As you can see in the images, the bike clearly resembles the Yamaha R15 that is currently on sale in India and multiple other markets. The first thing that comes to notice is the same blue paint scheme with the same ‘R’ moniker on the front fairing as the R15. This clearly shows the lack of interest, even in giving the bike a separate identity, but why to take risks in trying something new, that is what the manufacturer must have thought of. There are three other colour options as well, but who cares if you have copied even the colour, shamelessly!

Upfront, you get a split type headlamp cluster and the rear view mirrors are mounted on the front fairing only. The fuel tank design also looks highly similar to that of the Yamaha R15 and the bike gets split step-up seats for a better visual appeal. Powering this bike is a 250cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and in typical fashion, the power and torque figures are not mentioned for this model as well, at least on the official website. The Sigma Predator 250 is currently priced at PKR 4,00,000 that translates to Rs 1.89 lakh as per the Indian currency.

Let us know your thoughts on this bike and also if this managed to cheer you up or not!

