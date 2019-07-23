Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team announces Baja Aragon 2019 racers: Pissay aims maiden international title

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team today announced its five-member squad for the upcoming Baja Aragon 2019. The Rally, taking place in Spain, is scheduled between 25th July and 27th July. The team comprises of Dakar veteran Michael Metge (France), Lorenzo Santolino (Spain), and three Indian racers - Aravind KP, Harith Noah, and Aishwarya Pissay. With Aishwarya currently leading in women’s category of the Baja World Championship, she is aiming for her maiden international title in this prestigious championship. The squad will race on the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Dakar machine – Sherco TVS RTR 450.

“It’s a thrilling journey for us to take part in the 36th edition of Baja Aragon. The takeaways from such Rally events are huge as it results in improving the team’s technical capability and provides inputs for the development of robust motorcycles. We are betting it big on Aishwarya, who is currently leading in the Baja World Championship category. Our technical team is putting their best effort to get the bikes ready and we have a good line-up of racers for the strong performance. We can’t wait to see the success,” B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said.

Aishwarya Pissay, a 23-year-old racer from Bangalore, is currently leading in the Women’s Category and is currently placed second spot at the Junior Category of Global Championship ranking.

Spanish racer Lorenzo Santolino is back in the Rally after his recovery from the injury in 2019 edition of Dakar.

Fellow Sherco TVS racer, Michael Metge has won Stage 9 of the 2019 Dakar Rally with a spectacular finish while Aravind KP is the only Indian racer to complete the 2019 Dakar Rally.

Michael Metge and Aravind KP also participated in Merzouga Rally in April this year, where they had impressive performances.

"After Dakar and Merzouga Rally, I am all set to pull up my socks and perform at Baja Aragon this year. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of TVS team and perform at an international level. Participating in the Rally with the most talented racers will definitely be a marvelous experience," Aravind KP, Pilot, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, said.

“I am grateful for the trust my team has put in me. I am really excited and looking forward to the championship. Such experiences are a great chance to improve our capabilities and I am physically and mentally prepared for it,” Harith Noah, Factory Racer, TVS Racing, said.

“I started my first ever international Rally from Baja Aragon last year. The Baja Aragon provides a good training platform for any racer, as they get to compete with international talent. I am thankful to TVS Racing for providing this opportunity to look forward to a unique experience every time,” Aishwarya Pissay, Factory Racer, TVS Racing, said.

Baja Aragon

The 827 km Baja Aragon is a tough and challenging Rally, particularly with high summer temperatures that add to the difficulty for the racers. This edition will be the sixth in a row hosted by Teruel, with the route passing through the regions of Jiloca, Sierra de Albarracín, Cuencas Mineras and Community of Teruel. Baja Aragon is the longest-running European event in the Cross-Country specialty and is in its 36th edition.