Sharper & better 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R spied: Possible debut at 2019 EICMA

The new 2020 KTM Super Duke R has been snapped very recently with some considerable changes. For instance, the fuel tank, tank extensions and the headlamp seem to have been carried forward from the previous model that you can see in the images by More Bikes. The new and updated KTM 1290 Duke R will come with a revised trellis frame, swingarm and wheels. The rear suspension of the motorcycle has also been worked upon and so is the digital instrument panel. Powering the new KTM Super Duke R will be the same 1301cc, V twin engine but the power and torque figures may be revised in the favour of better performance. Apart from this, the motor is now expected to meet the stringent Euro-V emission norms.

The engine on the new 1290 Super Duke R is expected to be Euro-V compliant (Image Source: www.morebikes.co.uk)

Moreover, as already mentioned, the trellis frame of the new model looks quite different compared to the outgoing one. The rear subframe on the motorcycle has also been revised along with the reworked swingarm. The exhaust end can looks different too, possibly to meet the stricter emission norms. The rear monoshock is now a linked type unit to offer better ride quality while the front is expected to retain the 48mm fully adjustable WP upside-down forks. The braking system on the new KTM 1290 Super Duke R also looks the same with twin 320mm Brembo discs up front along with a 240mm disc for the rear.

The new 2019 KTM Super Duke R is expected to be unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy at the end of this year. With the said update, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, which is already one of the most fun to ride nakeds on the planet will certainly become even more exciting than before. More details on the soon expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us.

Image Source: www.morebikes.co.uk