Sharp drop in Bajaj Auto’s October two-wheeler exports overshadow 4 percent sales uptick locally

Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales saw a slight 4 percent uptick at 2,06,131 units in October as against 1,98,738 registered last October. However, the exports in the segment took a massive 29 percent blow and the tally stood at 1,35,772 vehicles as compared to 1,92,565 units in October 2021.

As a result, the company also saw a slight 5 percent decline in the segment in H1 FY2023 as it clocked 22,08,095 units YTD compared to 23,20523 units sold in the corresponding half a year ago.

In H1 FY2023, the domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 11,41,683, up by 11 percent, as compared to 10,29,438 units sold in the year-ago period.

Exports, on the other hand, declined 17 percent, clocking 10,66,412 units as against 12,91,085 in the April-October period in FY2022.

The weakening export outlook continues to be a pocket of concern for the two-wheeler major. For the past three months, the company has been recording a sequential drop in exports. The sharp appreciation in the dollar and inflationary pressures in some of the key export markets of Bajaj, like Nigeria, Bangladesh and Nepal, is seen as a key factor contributing to the weakness in exports.