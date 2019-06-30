Video: Shah Rukh Khan talks about importance of wearing helmets riding a BMW G310R

Not many in Bollywood enjoy such gargantuan popularity that Shah Rukh Khan. And now he’s completed 27 years in the industry so to mark the occasion, the King of Bollywood had a special message. It was even more special for BMW Motorrad fans as it came from Shah Rukh astride a G310R. It obviously set Twitter on fire. BMW Motorrad sent a G310 R and a G310 GS to Mr Khan as a trial, and he’s heard in the video saying he would love to take them out on a spin.

In the video, Shah Rukh talks about his 27-year journey in the industry and recounts how he rode a modified dirt motorcycle in the song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye, Pyaar Karne Wala" in his debut movie, Deewana, way back in 1992.

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

Khan is seen riding the G310 R very briefly within his house’s premises. BMW sent the bikes for him to try out and he says he couldn’t wait to take them out for a spin. He goes on to talk about road safety and how important it is to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Express Drives too talks a lot about the subject but yes we do expect people to listen to the man more than us. We applaud Mr Khan’s message on the importance of wearing a helmet but it would make more of an impact if he wore one as well. He was on the motorcycle for a very, very brief time but for the sake of the gravity of the message.

Let’s get back to talking about what we love talking about most - the motorcycles. BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were launched in India in July last year at respective prices of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the two is a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The two bikes get a disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as a standard fitment for added safety.