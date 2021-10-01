September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

The company says that with pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, it expects the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

By:Updated: Oct 01, 2021 11:13 PM
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition launched in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company has announced its sales numbers for the month of September 2021. During the said period, the Jupiter, Apache-maker registered sales growth of 6 percent with 3,47,156 units sold in comparison to 3,27,692 units sold during the corresponding month last year i.e September 2020. The company’s total two-wheelers sales also registered a growth of 6 percent with 3,32,511 units sold in September 2021 against 3,13,332 unit sales in September 2020. The company sold 2,44,084 units in September 2021 in the domestic market in comparison to 2,41,762 units in September 2020.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

TVS says that with pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, it expects the retails to improve significantly in the coming months. The motorcycle sales reported a growth of 19 percent as the company sold 1,66,046 units in September 2021 against 1,39,698 units sold in the month of September 2020. On the other hand, the scooter sales stood at 1,04,091 units in September 2021 against 1,03,877 units in September 2020. TVS’ total exports registered a growth of 20 percent with 1,02,259 units exported in the month of September 2021 in comparison to 85,163 units in September 2020.

Two-wheeler exports registered a double-digit growth at 24 percent with sales of 88,427 units in September 2021 as against 71,570 units during September 2020. Now coming to three-wheelers, this area registered a growth of 2 percent with sales of 14,645 units in September 2021 as against 14,360 units sold in September 2020. During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 4 percent with 8.70 lakh unit sales against 8.34 lakh units sold in the second quarter FY 20-21. The three-wheelers by TVS registered a growth of 41 percent with sales of 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year against 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 20-21. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

