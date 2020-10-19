September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of September 2020 was 2,619,045 units, as against 2,344,328 units in September 2019 with marking a growth of 11.72%.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market are beginning to show clear signs of a healthy recovery after having undergone substantial degrowth, especially during the lockdown period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Comparing two-wheeler sales last month to the same month last year, there has been an 11.64 percent growth (September 2019 – 1,656,658, September 2020 – 1,849,546). Two-wheeler production in September 2019 stood at 1,954,878 units and has now registered a 14.81 percent growth with 2,244,453 unit production in September 2020.

There has been positive growth in terms of exports as well. While the export of two-wheelers stood at 303,424 units in September 2019, the number was increased by 9.17 percent to 331,233 units in September 2020.

In terms of various segments, scooters and scooterettees grew only by 0.08 percent from September 2019 to the same month in 2020. There was a 17.3 percent growth in motorcycle and step-throughs having sold 1,043,621 units in September 2019 and 1,224,117 units in September 2020. Moped sales grew by 20.33 percent last month with 57,283 unit sales in September 2019 and 68,929 units in September 2020.

While two-wheeler sales have performed well in the month of September 2020, the third quarter (July to September 2020) sales registered a 0.17 percent growth that includes a 15.96 percent decline in scooter and scooterettee sales (from 1,603,156 units in Q3 2019 to 1,347,341 units in Q3 2020). Motorcycle sales grew by 7.89 percent with 2,915,128 in Q3 2019 to 3,145,113 units in Q3 2020.

In the period of April to September 2020, total two-wheeler sales in the domestic market stood at 5,983,678 units, which is a 38.28 percent decline from 9,695,638 units in the same period last year. The steepest decline in sales during this period is that of the scooter segment which registered a 45.9 percent degrowth in the period from April to September 2020.

The Indian automotive industry is working hard amidst this tough COVID-19 situation to increase production and sales while ensuring the safety of customers and employees across the whole value chain. In Quarter-2 some segments have shown signs of recovery, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said.

Passenger Vehicles and Two-Wheelers are positive, although on a very low base of the previous year. We are expecting good demand in the festive season starting tomorrow. Thanks to government intervention, auto loan interest rates are below 8%, the lowest in a decade and that should encourage customers to purchase new vehicles. Commercial vehicle and three-wheeler sales are still in the negative growth zone, he added.

