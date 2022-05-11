Segway’s Super Scooter GT Series: Top speed of 80kmph!

Segway has launched a new batch of high-powered electric kick scooters called the GT series

Segway has launched a new batch of high-powered electric kick scooters called the GT series. The first of the two-member GT series is the GT1, which boasts 1,400 watts of rear-hub motor power with a peak output of 3 kW for a top speed of 60 km/h and a zero to 48 km/h sprint time of 7.5 seconds. The 1-kWh battery under the extra-wide deck is reckoned to offer a per-charge range of 70 kms, though you’re unlikely to manage such figures at full tilt.

For the GT2, Segway has stepped up the speed game and bumped it up to 80 km/h. It features dual 1,500-W motors for a peak output of 6 kW. This model also slashes the standstill to 48km/h time down to a menacing 3.9 seconds at the highest of six ride modes.

Both scooters benefit from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy construction, featuring 15 levels of adjustable spring suspension in a double-wishbone configuration to the front and trailing arm at the back and offer dual hydraulic disc braking with 5.5-inch rotors plus motor braking. It rides on 11-inch puncture-resistant tubeless tires, gets sports daytime-running LED lights plus turn indicators, and has IPX4 weatherproofing for the scooter body, and IPX7 for the controller.

The 1,512-Wh battery pack is reported to be good for up to 90 kms on a single charge. There’s adjustable air suspension in the same configuration as the GT1, a dynamic traction control system that adjusts torque for better grip on loose or slippery surfaces, and a cool-looking transparent OLED display rather than the plain ol’ digital screen of its series sibling. Elsewhere though, the GT2 rolls on the same 11-inch “self-healing” tires, and features the same LED lights, braking options, and weatherproofing.

Indiegogo pledges for the GT1 currently start at US$2,499 while the GT2 comes in at $3,499. If all goes to plan with the already-funded campaign, shipping is expected to start in August.