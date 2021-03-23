Second-hand superbikes in India under Rs 2 lakh: 650cc cruisers, fully-faired sportsbikes and more!

Used superbikes in India under Rs 2 lakh: Talking of used bikes, there are a lot of superbikes that have been catching the attention of enthusiasts. Here we list four options that you can have a look at if you are planning a pre-owned premium bike under Rs 2 lakh. These will also give you a good idea about the depreciation!

Rising prices of two-wheelers these days is something that is worrying most of the prospective customers and the increase in input costs and adverse market conditions are some of the reasons that can be attributed to the same. That said, in order to escape paying more for a brand new two-wheeler, many customers opt for a pre-owned or a second-hand bike or scooter. Even some buyers who are enthusiasts and pure petrolheads go for a pre-owned vehicle either to avoid paying the massive amount upfront or so that they can sell the vehicle after a few years to upgrade to a different one. Talking of superbikes, you can find many of these in the used bike market and these are certainly a key area of consideration for many buyers out there. Here, we list some superbikes and premium bikes that you can buy from the pre-owned market and these are certainly great value for money:

Kawasaki Ninja 300

One of the listings on one of India’s leading pre-owned car and bike platforms reveals that a used Kawasaki Ninja 300 can be yours for Rs 1.53 lakh. The model whose picture you see above has done 40,000 km and the owner has all the original documents of the bike. The token amount on this is fully refundable too. The 2014 model of the bike seems to be in quite a good condition as well.

Royal Enfield Continental GT

Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 that is no longer on sale in India is available at some of the used car and bike portals at as low as Rs 1.10 lakh. The predecessor to the present-day Continental GT 650, the particular model that we are talking about is from the year 2017 and has done 7,400 km till date. Moreover, in terms of other details, the bike still has stock tyres with all the original documents of the bike available with the owner. Also, if you wish to go for a second-hand Continental GT 650, you can find it for as low as Rs 2.20 lakh on some of the portals.

KTM RC390

If you love speed and are a supersport fan, then healthy chances are that you must be a fan of the KTM RC390. Some used KTM RC 390 bikes are available at some of the portals for a price as low as Rs 1.50 lakh and most of them are in quite a good condition. A quick look at a particular model reveals that a second-hand unit with the aforementioned pricing is from the year 2017 and has clocked 28,000 km on the odo. The tyres and the chain sprocket on the bike have been changed once.

Hyosung GT250R

This was one of the bikes that certainly caught the attention of many enthusiasts when it was first launched in India many years back. Well, the said model is now available at multiple second-hand bike portals. One such model that is from the year 2013 is currently available for a price of Rs 1.95 lakh and seems to be in pretty good condition. The bike has clocked 5,300 km to date and all the original documents are available with the owner. The token amount on this bike is also fully refundable.

Data used for reference: Droom, Olx

