Second batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in 60 minutes: Remains India’s favourite superbike!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa price in India is currently Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available for sale here in a total of three colour options.

By:July 5, 2021 2:47 PM

 

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been India’s favourite superbike for years now. The falcon gained its popularity in India especially after the release of Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom in which John Abraham (Kabir in the movie) was seen carrying out high-profile robberies on the Busa. A few weeks back, the third-generation model of the Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in the country. The first batch of the bike had a total of 101 units and the same got sold out in just 2 days. Now, the bookings for the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa reopened on 1st July and this time around, the second batch of the famed hyper tourer came with 100 units. The response for the Hayabusa was even more overwhelming as the second batch got sold out in just 60 minutes in India.

Also Read Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn’t fastest anymore

This is enough to justify the immense popularity of the Hayabusa among us Indians. Needless to say, the Busa is still India’s favourite superbike and given this fact, Suzuki is expected to bring the third batch of the Hayabusa to India soon. That said, if you have been planning to buy the Busa but couldn’t till now, get ready with your cheques and book the bike as soon as the bookings reopen again. The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa not only looks sharper and is the best-looking Hayabusa till date in our opinion but the same also comes with some electronic aids now that make it safer than before.

Watch Video | Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa Review:

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa price in India is currently Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous model though, was significantly cheaper at Rs 13.75 lakh, thanks to the local assembling. Powering this beast is a 1340cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, generating 190 hp of power and 150 Nm of torque. Having said that, the Busa now produces 7 hp lesser than more but is lighter by 2 kg as well. Stay tuned for more updates!

