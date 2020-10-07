Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

More and more scooters in India are being upgraded with Bluetooth connectivity systems with the latest additions being Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street which have been launched with Suzuki Ride Connect.

With the changing times, it seems there are now more than 78 organs in a human body, the smartphone being the 79th one and to some, it’s become a vital one too. Staying connected throughout the day means including the ritual while on the go as well even if it is a two-wheeler. And manufacturers have answered these demands from consumers, resulting in a host of economically priced scooters that now feature smartphone connectivity.

Key highlights of the features offered through these smartphone connectivity platforms are turn-by-turn navigation, calls/message alerts, last parked location, etc. In fact, Suzuki Motorcycle India just two of them today. TVS was the first to launch it with the NTorq 125. There are more, allow us.

Suzuki Burgman Street

The Burgman Street is powered by a 124cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine that makes 8 hp and 10, Nm. Convenience features include a glove box with a mobile phone charger, and an integrated engine start and kill switch. It now offers Suzuki Ride Connect that can be accessed through a smartphone app for Android users. The Bluetooth-enabled Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at Rs 84,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Access 125

The Access 125 is also powered by the same engine as the Burgman that makes 8 hp and 10 Nm. It also features CBS (combines braking system) and now Suzuki Ride Connect. The price for the drum brake version is priced at Rs 77,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 78,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS NTorq 125

TVS Ntorq is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled engine that makes 9 hp and peak torque of 10.5 Nm. It gets a Bluetooth-enabled all-digital instrument cluster that lets you pair your smartphone with the scooter. In terms of features, there are plenty including a charging socket, engine kill switch, under-seat storage light and more. The NTorq 125 is currently priced at Rs 67,885 for the drum variant, Rs 71,885 for the disc variant, and Rs 74,365 for the Race Edition. TVS could also bring back the Jupiter Grande which was the most affordable scooter with smartphone connectivity in TVS’ lineup but is currently off the market.

Ather 450

Ather 450 electric scooter has three riding modes, namely Eco, Ride, and Sport. While Eco offers a 75 km range, Ride and Sport have claimed a range of 65 km and 55 km, respectively. It gets a seven-inch display with Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can also opt for the 450X that offers more features and is quicker than the 450. The Ather 450 is priced at Rs 1,13,715 (on-road) – Rs 1,33,658 (ex-showroom) plus Rs 1,011 (Smart card fee and RTO registration) minus Rs 26,732 (Fame subsidy) plus Rs 5,778 (Insurance).

Aprilia SR150 Race (Upcoming)

The SR 150 Race will have Bluetooth connectivity with features like vehicle tracking and locating, navigation, etc. Customers will be able to connect to an Android or Apple smartphone via Bluetooth using through Aprilia Connect app.

