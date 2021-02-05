Scooters under Rs 1 lakh with fuel-saving stop-start technology: TVS Jupiter to Yamaha Fascino 125

These scooters not only promise more efficiency but also emit lesser pollutants due to the use of this innovative idle stop-start system.

As the BS6 norms have progressed, during their R&D, manufacturers have found out that customers want more mileage as well as performance. It is hardly surprising given that we always value mileage more than anything else. At the same time, with the know-how of pollution levels rising amongst the people, saving the environment too is critical. Getting all this right for the manufacturer has become an upheaval and hence many 110cc scooters have been discontinued. Manufacturers like Suzuki, Yamaha don’t have any 110cc scooters anymore citing cost-effectiveness. Those like Honda, Hero and TVS that still retail 110cc scooters though have got innovative technologies to counter this. For example, there is the stop-start technology that was earlier the bastion of Hero scooters but now has trickled to every other manufacturer. Here then is a list of such scooters with this technology and that too under Rs 1 lakh.

Honda Grazia

For the year 2020, the Honda Grazia was completely revamped. It featured a revised engine, new features and of course the colour schemes too are more appealing now. One interesting feature though is the start-stop system. It is not the inclusion of an engine kill switch but the fact that the scooter when it detects that the brake has been pressed and at stand-still, the engine switches off. If one needs to restart the motor, a slight twist of the throttle will do the trick. This switch can also be deactivated should the user not want it. The Honda Grazia price starts at Rs 76,059, ex-showroom.

Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 is one scooter that started the BS6 transition. Again, like the Grazia, even this model was thoroughly revamped and featured many new bits like the silent starter and more. The fuel-saving engine start-stop system also made its way here and needless to say, is one of the talking points of the Activa 125. However, only on the Honda Activa 125 Deluxe version do you get all these and it is priced at Rs 80,236, ex-showroom.

TVS Jupiter

TVS has recently forayed into this tech fest and the brand has given its Jupiter scooter the benefit of idle stop-start tech. Called the IntelliGo tech, this is essentially to help the Jupiter run for more kilometres per litre. It is available only on the ZX disc version for now and retails for Rs 72,346, ex-showroom. We should add here that it is the only 110cc scooter to feature this technology.

Hero Destini 125

The one who brought in this technology, Hero MotoCorp, has still got this running in its 125cc scooters. The Destini 125 is one scooter that has got this feature and we’ve sampled it. It works flawlessly to say the least with the i3S blue-button blinking every time the system, is at work. The Hero Destini 125 is priced at 68,200, ex-showroom.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the flashier cousin of the Destini and gets a more lithe bodywork. It is priced starting from Rs 70,700 for the drum version, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Fascino 125

The Yamaha Fascino nameplate is synonymous with a 110cc platform but for the BS6 era, Yamaha chose to give it to a 125cc scooter. The Yamaha Fascino 125 may be the least powered scooter in this mix here but it brings in the value-for-money quotient by offering the stop-start tech. This scooter is priced at Rs 73,030, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Ray ZR125/Rally

The flashier cousin of the Fascino, the Ray ZR125, not only looks good but also saves on fuel. The Yamaha Ray ZR125 price in India is Rs 71,330, ex-showroom.

There you’ve it. Let us know which one of these scooters appeals the most to you.

