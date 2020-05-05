Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Earlier, it used to be available on high-end expensive motorcycles, but now it is available in affordable scooters from, for example, TVS Motor Company. Allow us to list five from various segments.

By:Updated: May 5, 2020 2:26:17 PM

In today’s world, we’ve got maps from around the world or any other information really on the tip of our fingers that operate our smartphones. While easy access to information may have taken the charm away from bar room debates and is possibly affecting kids’ IQ, no one in possession of a smartphone and an active Internet connection can get lost anymore. And now, we’ve got this tech in our scooters and motorcycles. Earlier, it used to be available on high-end expensive motorcycles, but now it is available in affordable scooters from, for example, TVS Motor Company. Allow us to list five from various segments.

TVS NTorq

The NTorq was, in fact, the first scooter in India to feature smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. TVS’ SmartXonnect system enables about 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. TVS also introduced the system on another one of its popular scooters Jupiter Grande last year. Prices start at Rs 66,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hero XPulse 200

The XPulse 200 is by far a brilliant motorcycle Hero MotoCorp came up with in a long time for it is truly a purpose-built off-roader. The highlight, however, is also the Bluetooth connectivity which allows a rider to use navigation and receive call alerts on the instrument cluster through a mobile phone application called Hero Ride Guide. The same features are available on Hero XPulse 200T. Earlier this year, Hero also introduced the Hero Connect for Pleasure+, Passion XPRO, and HF Deluxe at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 (inclusive of taxes). Prices for the BS-IV XPulse 200 start at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the BS-VI version is expected to launch soon after lockdown lifts.

Ather 450

Ather 450 series of scooters is Internet-connected through an e-SIM and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Through these, customers can use navigation, phone calls & messages alerts, control music and several other functions. Watch the video below for a detailed review of the features onboard the 450X electric scooter. prices for the 450 start at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Also read: Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

TVS Apache RR310

The BS-VI upgrade of the Apache RR310 not only brought along a bit more refinement to the engine for a slew of new features that include Bluetooth connectivity. Much like TVS NTorq, the RR310 now also has SmarXonnect system which allows turn-by-turn navigation and other alerts and features. Prices start at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BMW F 750 GS

The entry-level of premium adventure tourers, the F 750 GS is powered by the same engine as the F 850 GS but is electronically restricted to 10 bhp less. But otherwise, the motorcycle has all the bells and whistles that you can expect from an ADV, including smartphone connectivity to manage navigation, calls and music. Prices start at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount