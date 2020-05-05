Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Earlier, it used to be available on high-end expensive motorcycles, but now it is available in affordable scooters from, for example, TVS Motor Company. Allow us to list five from various segments.

In today’s world, we’ve got maps from around the world or any other information really on the tip of our fingers that operate our smartphones. While easy access to information may have taken the charm away from bar room debates and is possibly affecting kids’ IQ, no one in possession of a smartphone and an active Internet connection can get lost anymore. And now, we’ve got this tech in our scooters and motorcycles. Earlier, it used to be available on high-end expensive motorcycles, but now it is available in affordable scooters from, for example, TVS Motor Company. Allow us to list five from various segments.

TVS NTorq

The NTorq was, in fact, the first scooter in India to feature smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. TVS’ SmartXonnect system enables about 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. TVS also introduced the system on another one of its popular scooters Jupiter Grande last year. Prices start at Rs 66,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hero XPulse 200

The XPulse 200 is by far a brilliant motorcycle Hero MotoCorp came up with in a long time for it is truly a purpose-built off-roader. The highlight, however, is also the Bluetooth connectivity which allows a rider to use navigation and receive call alerts on the instrument cluster through a mobile phone application called Hero Ride Guide. The same features are available on Hero XPulse 200T. Earlier this year, Hero also introduced the Hero Connect for Pleasure+, Passion XPRO, and HF Deluxe at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 (inclusive of taxes). Prices for the BS-IV XPulse 200 start at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the BS-VI version is expected to launch soon after lockdown lifts.

Ather 450

Ather 450 series of scooters is Internet-connected through an e-SIM and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Through these, customers can use navigation, phone calls & messages alerts, control music and several other functions. Watch the video below for a detailed review of the features onboard the 450X electric scooter. prices for the 450 start at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Apache RR310

The BS-VI upgrade of the Apache RR310 not only brought along a bit more refinement to the engine for a slew of new features that include Bluetooth connectivity. Much like TVS NTorq, the RR310 now also has SmarXonnect system which allows turn-by-turn navigation and other alerts and features. Prices start at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BMW F 750 GS

The entry-level of premium adventure tourers, the F 750 GS is powered by the same engine as the F 850 GS but is electronically restricted to 10 bhp less. But otherwise, the motorcycle has all the bells and whistles that you can expect from an ADV, including smartphone connectivity to manage navigation, calls and music. Prices start at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

